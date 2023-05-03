share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Textbooks May Start Naming Genitalia

A new NCERT proposal advocates for teaching kids what their reproductive organs are called.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Jun 15, 2018
sex education in india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexsex education
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related