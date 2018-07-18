share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Self‑Control an Antidote to Childhood Obesity More for Boys Than for Girls

Gendered social expectations might be stressing girls’ metabolisms.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Jul 18, 2018
childhood obesity
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthchildhood obesity
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related