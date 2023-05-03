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Seasonal Affective Disorder Works in Reverse in Warmer Climates

You can be SAD when it’s sunny.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Apr 5, 2018
reverse seasonal affective disorder
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BodiesMinddepression
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

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