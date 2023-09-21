share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Throw Out Your Rubber Duckies

Bath toys are full of disgusting germs.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Apr 4, 2018
microbes in household products
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthplay
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related