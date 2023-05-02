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Scientists Say an Abandoned Rocketship Has Crashed Into the Moon

The collision, which is a historical first, may have formed a large crater on the moon’s surface and raises concerns about space junk.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 9, 2022
rocketship crashed into moon
Image Credit: Getty
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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