Spiders Weave Massive ‘Blankets’ of Webs in Australia as a Survival Tactic

Spiders climb to higher grounds as a survival tactic against floods and rains — in a process scientists call “ballooning.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 18, 2021
spider webs rainfall
Image Credit: Reddit
Tags
FutureScienceflood
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

