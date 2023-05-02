share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Plan to Revive Woolly Mammoths, Raising Bioethical Concerns

Woolly mammoths could help stall climate change by preventing emissions from the Arctic permafrost, but the idea has ethical ramifications.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 14, 2021
woolly mammoths
Image Credit: stock.adobe.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencegene editing
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related