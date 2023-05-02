share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Identify the World’s Largest Waterlily Species That Was Hiding in Plain Sight for 177 Years

The discovery is “one of the botanical wonders of the world.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 5, 2022
largest water lily species
Image credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencebiodiversity
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related