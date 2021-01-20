share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Are Using Mushroom Skin to Make Sustainable Electronics

Degradable mycelium skin, when used to create the base for electronic devices, can drastically reduce e-waste.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Nov 17, 2022
mycelium skin
Image Credit: Johannes Kepler University Linz
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScience
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related