share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Are Concerned About Elephants Taking ‘Unusually Long’ Treks in China

Herds of elephants traveling through forests in China raises concerns about the loss of land that may be prompting this behavior.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 23, 2021
elephants travelling in china
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencebiodiversity
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related