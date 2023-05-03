share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Do Boobs Hurt Randomly?

No, it’s not because it’s raining outside.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 13, 2020
boobs sore
Image Credit: Molly Crana
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbreast health
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related