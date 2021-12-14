share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Rocket Scientists and Neurosurgeons Aren’t Smarter Than Others, According to Science

New research confirms no particular profession implies someone is better in all aspects of cognition and thinking.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 14, 2021
it's not rocket science
Image Credit: MIT
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceintelligence
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related