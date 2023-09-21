share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Researchers Find the Whitest Shade of Paint. It Could Slow Global Heating

The ‘whitest white’ paint reflects 98% of sunlight back to space, reducing the need for air conditioning and resulting carbon emissions.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Apr 16, 2021
wp1.jpg
Image Credit: Istock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related