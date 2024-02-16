share
The Swdl
Psyched Up: ‘Growth Mindset’ Is Just a Tech-Bro Fad

The relentless pursuit of growth— the unwavering dedication to long-term objectives—may inadvertently cultivate a culture of overwork and set one up for disillusionment.

Naina Yadav
Feb 18, 2024
Image Credit: Getty Images
