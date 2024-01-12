share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Psyched Up: Body Language Analysis Cannot Help You Decode Another Person

Despite what some body language experts say, there are no proven signs of deception.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Jan 14, 2024
body language analysis
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesMindPsyched Up
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related