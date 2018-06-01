Priyanka Chopra Snags A Younger Man

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Aging. Age is no restriction in the matters of the heart. 35 year old Priyanka Chopra is rumored to be dating 25 year old Nick Jonas. The two were spotted cozying up together on a boat ride with some friends. And while some men choose to date older women, like (perhaps) Nick, this writer breaks down her reasons for dating older men. Her advice? Some older men are much more sexually liberated, while others are… not. Another writer challenges us to find a book jacket that has a middle-aged woman on it. Sometimes, you do need to judge a book by its cover! And speaking of middle aged, this is how the concept of the midlife crisis came into existence. Cinema’s latest trend is to use prosthetics to help young actors play their older versions. This piece reminds us why it’s probably a good idea to hire an older actor to play the older roles instead.

Kids. Actor William H. Macy has forgone the protective dad stereotype, saying he wants his three daughters to ‘be happy and have lusty and safe sex.’ Now there’s a cool dad! And speaking of dads, Deadpool 2 star Josh Brolin is expecting a baby girl with wife Kathryn Brolin. Movie-makers are always looking to break barriers in film-making. Here’s what happens when they need to direct children in a movie about sexual abuse.

Suicide. When a person commits suicide, people sympathize with the victim and their families. But we should also start paying attention to the people who witness the suicide. If smartphones weren’t bad enough, they’ve been found to be the cause of increasing numbers of suicides and depression in teenagers. And on a more positive note, there’s a new phenomenon of ‘suicide tourism,’ where people are traveling to take advantage of other countries’ more liberal euthanasia laws.

Cons. Here’s the unbelievable story of Anna Delvey, the wannabe socialite who conned New York into thinking she was a rich German heiress. And the number of identity thefts occurring in developing countries is increasing.

This place called Earth. The universe is vast and mysterious, and continues to surprise us every day. Here’s how the revolution of the Earth around the sun has altered the way life has evolved on the planet. And this woman’s passion for jellyfish contributed to her self-empowerment and motivated her to save the planet.

Motherhood. Congratulations to new mom America Ferrera, who welcomed her son with husband Ryan Piers Williams. Let’s hope she won’t be one of the many working mothers to face discrimination in the workplace.