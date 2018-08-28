share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Court‑Ordered Audit of Shelter Homes Paints Bleak Picture

For the most vulnerable, negligence is the norm.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Aug 29, 2018
India shelter homes for children
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeadoption
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related