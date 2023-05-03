share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Report Finds GoI‑Sanctioned Adoption Homes Across India Neglectful

More than 200 children registered with inspected facilities were missing from them.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 28, 2018
India specialized adoption agencies
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsadoption
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related