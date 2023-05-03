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No One Is 100% Sure That Violent Video Games Lead to Aggression in Kids

Given the popularity of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and the ensuing moral panic, it’s a good time to delve into the research.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 25, 2019
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
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AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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