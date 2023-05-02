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Plants Can ‘Warn’ Their Neighbors of a Herbivore Attack

“The effective use of plants’ natural survival strategies in production systems will bring us closer to the realization of a sustainable society.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 17, 2022
can plants warn each other about herbivores
Image Credit:Plantlet.org
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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