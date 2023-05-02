share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Plants Can ‘Warn’ Their Neighbors of a Herbivore Attack

“The effective use of plants’ natural survival strategies in production systems will bring us closer to the realization of a sustainable society.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 17, 2022
can plants warn each other about herbivores
Image Credit:Plantlet.org
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceplants
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related