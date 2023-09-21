share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pinching, Shouting, Denying Food Among 30 Ways Indian Parents Abuse, Punish Children: UNICEF

While girls were punished for leaving their hair open, not finishing their household chores, or making “unnecessary demands,” boys were punished for disrespecting elders and refusing to work outdoors.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jun 4, 2020
child abuse India
Image Credit: Hyde County
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureabuse
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related