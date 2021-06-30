share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Physical Punishment Doesn’t ‘Correct’ Children’s Behavior, But Worsens It: Lancet Study

“Policymakers have a responsibility to protect children and legislate to end the use of physical punishment in all settings.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 30, 2021
why is physical punishment bad for children
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related