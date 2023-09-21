share
People With Neanderthal Genes Process Medicine Differently, Study Finds

“This is one case where the admixture with Neanderthals has a direct impact in the clinic. Otherwise therapeutic doses can be toxic for carriers of the Neanderthal gene variant.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 15, 2022
do we still have neanderthal genes?
Image credit: Adobe
