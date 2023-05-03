share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

People Recall the First Time They Felt They Weren’t Beautiful

The subtle commentary that underpins poor self-image almost always starts with family.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 6, 2019
unrealistic beauty standards
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societybeautygender roles
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related