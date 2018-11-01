share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Only 62% of Survey Respondents Expressed Hope that #MeToo India Will Prompt Change

Interestingly, older respondents were more hopeful.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Nov 2, 2018
MeToo survey
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJustice#MeToo
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related