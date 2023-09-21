share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

One in Seven Cancer Patients Missed Planned Surgery During Pandemic: Lancet Study

1,566 of the patients in the study were from India and in the “lower middle income” category, which has the highest risk of missing surgery.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 7, 2021
Lancet study on cancer patients during pandemic
Image Credits: JH Nursing
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcancer
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related