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1 in 8 Children in India Has a Neurodevelopmental Disorder

Special needs children are a common part of society; why aren’t they a common part of our schools?

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jul 30, 2018
special needs in india
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BodiesMindautism
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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