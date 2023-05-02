share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Notions Of Sexuality Can Change After Reading Theories of Its Non‑Rigidity: Study

All participants self-identified as ‘straight’ before the study, but many changed to “non-exclusive heterosexual” status after reading.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 23, 2021
Notions On Sexuality Can Change After Reading Theories of Its Non-Rigidity: Study
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitygender
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related