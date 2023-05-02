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Notions Of Sexuality Can Change After Reading Theories of Its Non‑Rigidity: Study

All participants self-identified as ‘straight’ before the study, but many changed to “non-exclusive heterosexual” status after reading.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 23, 2021
Notions On Sexuality Can Change After Reading Theories of Its Non-Rigidity: Study
Image Credit: Getty
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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