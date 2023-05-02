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All You Need to Know About Albinism

Albinism keeps the body from making enough of a chemical called melanin, which gives eyes, skin, and hair their color.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 13, 2021
what is albinism
Image Credit: Dreamstime
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BodiesHealthAll You Need To Know
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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