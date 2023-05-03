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New Research Questions ‘Marshmallow Experiment’ As Benchmark In Child Development

Kids’ ability to resist a treat may not be so indicative of their later competence.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
May 29, 2018
stanford marshmallow experiment
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BodiesMindSweet Nothings
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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