NASA Scientists May Have Discovered An Ocean World on Ceres, Between Mars and Jupiter

The dwarf planet Ceres is aglow with salt deposits and minerals that point to reservoirs of seawater beneath its surface, NASA’s Dawn spacecraft found.

Rajvi Desai
Aug 11, 2020
