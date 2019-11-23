share
Napping Isn’t Lazy; It’s Genetic, Researchers Find

A new large-scale study of napping habits and genomes suggests “daytime napping is biologically driven and not just an environmental or behavioral choice.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Feb 12, 2021
Image Credit: Getty Images
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

