share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Most Indians Value Religious Diversity — but Are Against Interfaith Marriage: Survey

“Indians simultaneously express enthusiasm for religious tolerance [while preferring to keep] their religious communities in the segregated sphere.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 30, 2021
do indians prefer religious diversity but oppose interfaith marriage
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityrelationships
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related