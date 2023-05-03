share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Readers Have To Say About Their Marriages

We asked, and you told us.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
May 14, 2018
modern indian marriage
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexWedded Bliss
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related