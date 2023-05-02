share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Mizoram Forest Fire Spreads to Town After Burning for More Than 30 Hours

High winds and dry vegetation make it challenging to contain the fire, the government says.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Apr 26, 2021
India forest fire
Image credit: @leitlangpictures/Instagram
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentdisasters
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related