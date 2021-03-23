share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Medicinal Cannabis Can Help Reduce Depression, Study Confirms

The observational study took place over four years, and relied on first person data rather than solely on medical practitioners’ opinions.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 27, 2021
Medicinal cannabis depression
Image Credits: Dreamstime
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related