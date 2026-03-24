Map-Making Is in the Hands of Big Tech. So Is Your Citizenship.

On Google Maps in New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir sits firmly inside India. Open the same app from Pakistan, and the Line of Control loosens into a dotted line, its status suddenly up for debate. With a single click, a border along a mountain range seems to shift, moving with the eye that looks at it.

This digital malleability marks the most unsettling epoch of territorial conquests yet. Although maps have long been instruments of power, Big Tech exacerbates their capacity to recalibrate people’s terms of belonging.

The first form of cartographic violence arrives with early political maps. As wandering tribes gave way to structured empires, central powers needed to make land “legible.” By employing maps, states sought “to arrange the population in ways that simplified the classic state functions of taxation, conscription, and prevention of rebellion,” writes James C. Scott in Seeing Like a State.

During the Age of Discovery, administrators treated maps as objective, scientific records and used them to quantify land. But that objectivity was fiction. With coastlines traced in mathematical detail while vast interiors were left blank, early modern maps effectively erased the presence of indigenous populations, enabling empires to treat these spaces as terra nullius, land rendered empty and therefore ripe for the taking.

After the Treaty of Tordesillas divided the New World, cartographers became masters of geographical manipulation. As geographer J.B. Harley argued, in the hands of European empires, maps functioned "as much as guns and warships... [as] weapons of imperialism." Scott explains that European empires' obsession with straight lines was rooted in their pursuit of ease in "administer[ing]" and "polic[ing]" their "far-flung, polyglot empire[s]," a logic simple enough to be managed from a desk thousands of miles away. Following the collapse of the Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian empires, maps and straight lines divided peoples and cultures as decisively as they did territory. The 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement, in which Western powers secretly carved up former Ottoman lands with no regard for the people who lived there, set the stage for conflicts that still haunt the Middle East more than a century later.

While states wield competing maps as tools of nationalist pride and geopolitical posturing, for people living along these contested peripheries, cartography dictates access to basic rights, resources, and survival. The map, for them, is a form of daily, lived violence.

For most of recorded history, the power to draw the map was inseparable from the power to govern. In the twenty-first century, Big Tech has acquired this power.