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Map-Making Is in the Hands of Big Tech. So Is Your Citizenship.

For most of recorded history, cartography was inseparable from the nation-state and its power to govern. In the twenty-first century, Big Tech has acquired this power.

written by
Hasi Jain
published
Mar 25, 2026
IMAGE CREDIT: HITESH SONAR FOR THE SWADDLE
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FutureTechbig tech
AuthorHasi Jain

Hasi Jain is a final-year law student and an aspiring journalist. Her work explores privacy rights, free speech, and democratic backsliding. You can find her on LinkedIn @Hasi Jain and on Instagram @hasiiii__

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