share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Unfortunate’ That Manual Scavenging Continues Despite Being Illegal: Karnataka HC

The court observed that people who lost their lives were not given air purifier gas masks and other safety equipment.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 31, 2021
why manual scavenging still continues in 2021 india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeCasteism
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related