share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Madras HC: No Room for Parents in a Couple’s Marriage

The High Court makes a good point, but for the wrong reason.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Jul 10, 2018
in-laws and marriage
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticemarriage
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related