share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Madhya Pradesh Becomes Second State to Pass ‘Love Jihad’ Bill

The legislation was passed amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” in the Assembly.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 9, 2021
love jihad law
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticscommunalism
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related