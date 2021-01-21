share
The Swdl
Lucknow Will Use Facial Expression‑Recognition Cameras to Spot Women in Danger, Report to Police

It is the latest in a string of recent efforts that confuse women’s safety with surveillance.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jan 21, 2021
can women's safety be ensured through surveillance
Image Credit: Getty Images
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

