share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Major Breakthrough, Scientists Identify Brain Cells Most Vulnerable to Alzheimer’s Degeneration

The landmark finding helps explain why some neurons die more quickly than others — and could lead to more targeted treatments.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 20, 2021
alzheimer's breakthrough
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencealzheimers
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related