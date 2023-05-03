share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Worst Locust Swarm in 25 Years Threatens Food Supply in South Asia, East Africa

Each of the hundreds of billions of insects eats their body weight in food every day.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 16, 2020
locust swarms and food supply
Image Credit: Caribbean National Weekly
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceclimate change
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related