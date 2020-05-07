share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Llama Antibodies Are A New Frontier In the Search for A Coronavirus Vaccine

Llamas contain tiny antibodies in their blood that could block Covid19 from entering cells. They’re yet to be clinically tested in humans.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 7, 2020
llama antibodies
Image Credit: Sky News
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencecoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related