The Swdl
More than 98% Survivors of Gender‑Based Violence Don’t Seek Medical Help, Finds NFHS Survey

India’s response to gender-based violence is punitive in nature…. in all the focus directed at perpetrators, the individual in the thralls of violence is overlooked.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 12, 2022
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
