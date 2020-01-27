share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In ‘Milestone’ Victory, UN Declares Eradication of Leaded Petrol Use

“If we can phase out one of the most dangerous polluting fuels in the 20th century, we can absolutely phase out all fossil fuels.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 31, 2021
why leaded petrol is bad
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentair pollution
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related