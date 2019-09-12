share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Lack of Sleep From Social Media Affects Mental Health More Than the Actual Apps Do

“While we obsess a lot about social media, how much do we obsess about how much our young people sleep?”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Sep 12, 2019
children's social media use and mental health
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindscreen time
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related