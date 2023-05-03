share
The Swdl
Being Outdoors Literally Changes Your Brain

The brain acts much differently when we’re outdoors, compared to when we’re inside a lab, a new study has found. “Something about being outdoors changes brain activity,” said Joanna Scanlon, the study’s lead author...

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 7, 2018
benefits of being outdoors
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

