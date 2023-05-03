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Kids’ Brains Absorb 1.5 MB of Data Just to Master a Native Language

That’s not even a decent pen drive, but it’s bigger than you think.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Apr 10, 2019
language development
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BodiesMindall ages
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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