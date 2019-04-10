share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Kids’ Brains Absorb 1.5 MB of Data Just to Master a Native Language

That’s not even a decent pen drive, but it’s bigger than you think.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Apr 10, 2019
language development
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindall ages
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related