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Blaming Kerala Floods on Women’s Access to Sabarimala Temple is Rape Culture in a Nutshell

The latest chapter in a long and dubious history of punishing women for existing.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Aug 21, 2018
kerala floods sabarimala temple
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AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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